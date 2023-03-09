Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Macy’s Inc found using ticker (M) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 14 with the average target price sitting at 24.18. Now with the previous closing price of 21.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.11. The market cap for the company is $5,857m. Find out more information at: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,705m based on the market concensus.

Macy’s, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. It operates under the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy’s, Inc. in June 2007. Macy’s, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.