Macy's Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Macy’s Inc found using ticker (M) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 26.09. Now with the previous closing price of 17.21 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.6%. The day 50 moving average is 19.65 and the 200 day MA is 24.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,888m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $7,409m based on the market concensus.

Macy’s, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in June 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

