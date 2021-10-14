Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Macy’s Inc found using ticker (M) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 23.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.47 and the 200 day moving average is 19.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,959m. Visit the company website at: http://www.macysinc.com

Macy’s, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 727 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in New York, New York.