Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Macy’s Inc found using ticker (M) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 26.09. Now with the previous closing price of 18.16 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.23 and the 200 day MA is 24.71. The market cap for the company is $5,006m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $7,192m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Macy’s, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in June 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.