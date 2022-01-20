Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 35.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.2%. The day 50 moving average is 28.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,563m. Company Website: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $10,606m based on the market concensus.

Macy’s, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 727 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in New York, New York.