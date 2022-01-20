Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook
Broker Ratings

Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 22 calculating the mean target price we have 35.37. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.2%. The day 50 moving average is 28.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,563m. Company Website: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $10,606m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Macy’s, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 727 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

You might also enjoy reading  Macy's Inc - Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

20 January 2022

19 January 2022

18 January 2022

18 January 2022

18 January 2022

14 January 2022

Company Presentations

12 January 2022

11 November 2021

29 October 2021
Dialight

15 October 2021

24 September 2021
Cerillion

14 September 2021

Brokers Talk

Hardman & Co

19 January 2022
Gild Esports Bitstamp partnership

19 January 2022
Accrol Group Holdings

19 January 2022
CentralNic

18 January 2022
Vertu Motors

17 January 2022
Kenmare Resources

17 January 2022

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

Burberry Group

19 January 2022
Profit

19 January 2022
Board appointment

19 January 2022
Boardroom

14 January 2022

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

tirupati graphite

20 January 2022
Ilika

20 January 2022
Dialight

19 January 2022
Applied Graphene Materials

17 January 2022

11 January 2022

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Kenmare Resources

18 January 2022
Hardman & Co

18 January 2022
Dekel Agri-Vision

17 January 2022
Dialight

12 January 2022
investing

12 January 2022

Funds

JPMorgan JSGI

6 January 2022
BlackRock

5 January 2022
BlackRock

23 December 2021
JPMorgan JSGI

23 December 2021
JPMorgan MATE

16 December 2021

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Broker Ratings

9 December 2021
Broker Ratings

7 December 2021
Broker Ratings

7 December 2021
Broker Ratings

7 December 2021
Broker Ratings

7 December 2021

Hardman & Co

Hardman & Co

19 January 2022
Hardman & Co

9 December 2021
Hardman & Co

8 December 2021
Hardman & Co

7 December 2021
Hardman & Co

6 December 2021

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.