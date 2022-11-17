Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 13 with a mean TP of 22.38. Now with the previous closing price of 21.44 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The day 50 moving average is 18.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,341m. Company Website: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $5,575m based on the market concensus.

Macy’s, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in June 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.