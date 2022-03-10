Twitter
Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Macy’s Inc found using ticker (M) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 31.91. With the stocks previous close at 23.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.8%. The day 50 moving average is 25.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,064m. Visit the company website at: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $9,733m based on the market concensus.

Macy’s, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandiseluding apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 727 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

