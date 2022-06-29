Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 26.84. Now with the previous closing price of 20.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The day 50 moving average is 22.41 and the 200 day MA is 25.08. The company has a market cap of $5,227m. Find out more information at: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,946m based on the market concensus.

Macy’s, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in June 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.