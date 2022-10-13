Follow us on:

Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 21.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.69 and the 200 day MA is 21.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,775m. Visit the company website at: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $5,964m based on the market concensus.

Macy’s, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in June 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

