Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.0% Upside

Macy’s Inc found using ticker (M) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 14 and has a mean target at 19.42. Now with the previous closing price of 17.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.22 and the 200 day moving average is 16.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,218m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.macysinc.com

Macy’s, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 727 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores and changed its name to Macy’s in 2007. Macy’s was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in New York, New York.