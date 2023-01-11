Macy’s Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.0% Upside

Macy’s Inc with ticker code (M) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 14 calculating the mean target price we have 23.36. Now with the previous closing price of 20.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.33 while the 200 day moving average is 20.41. The market cap for the company is $5,685m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.macysinc.com

The potential market cap would be $6,367m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Macy’s, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy’s, Macy’s Backstage, Market by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy’s, Inc. in June 2007. Macy’s, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.