Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor found using ticker (MIC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 35.25. Now with the previous closing price of 27.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The day 50 moving average is 26.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,325m. Visit the company website at: http://www.macquarie.com/mgl/com/mic

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, various commodity and specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking and hangar rental, and aircraft cleaning and catering services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users. This segment’s products are used in various applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, emergency power generation, and other uses. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn