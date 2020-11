Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor found using ticker (MIC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 34 and has a mean target at 34.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.85 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.83 and the 200 day moving average is 28.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,852m. Find out more information at: http://www.macquarie.com/mgl/com/mic

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, various commodity and specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery, de-icing, aircraft parking and hangar rental, and aircraft cleaning and catering services to owners/operators of jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The MIC Hawaii segment processes, distributes, and sells synthetic and renewable natural gas; and distributes and sells liquefied natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users. This segment’s products are used in various applications, such as water heating, drying, cooking, emergency power generation, and other uses. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.