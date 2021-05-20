Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor with ticker code (MIC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 34 and has a mean target at 36.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.28 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.52 while the 200 day moving average is 30.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,054m. Company Website: http://www.micinc.com

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery; aircraft hangar rental; and other services, consisting of de-icing services, landing, concession, transient overnight hangar usage, terminal use, fuel distribution, aircraft parking, aircraft cleaning, and catering to owners and operators of general aviation jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The MIC Hawaii segment distribution and sales of synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.