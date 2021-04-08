Twitter
Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.3% Upside

Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor found using ticker (MIC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 32 with a mean TP of 35.75. Now with the previous closing price of 32.12 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.52 and the 200 day moving average is 30.72. The market cap for the company is $2,798m. Find out more information at: http://www.micinc.com

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery; aircraft hangar rental; and other services, consisting of de-icing services, landing, concession, transient overnight hangar usage, terminal use, fuel distribution, aircraft parking, aircraft cleaning, and catering to owners and operators of general aviation jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The MIC Hawaii segment distribution and sales of synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

