Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Macquarie Infrastructure Corpor with ticker code (MIC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 43 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 39.67. With the stocks previous close at 39.95 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.45 and the 200 day moving average is 35.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,495m. Visit the company website at: http://www.micinc.com

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The Atlantic Aviation segment offers fuel delivery; aircraft hangar rental; and other services, consisting of de-icing services, landing, concession, transient overnight hangar usage, terminal use, fuel distribution, aircraft parking, aircraft cleaning, and catering to owners and operators of general aviation jet aircraft, as well as for commercial, military, freight, and government aviation customers. The MIC Hawaii segment distribution and sales of synthetic natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas to industrial, commercial, residential, hospitality, military, public sector, and wholesale users. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.