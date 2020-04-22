Mackinac Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 53.3% Upside

Mackinac Financial Corporation with ticker code (MFNC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17.5 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 15.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.74 and the 200 day moving average is 14.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $106m. Find out more information at: http://www.bankmbank.com

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products include provides commercial loans to entities within real estate  operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing. It also offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 11 branches in the Upper Peninsula; 10 branches in the Northern Lower Peninsula; 1 branch in Oakland County, Michigan; and 7 branches in northern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan. mBank S.A. operates as a subsidiary of MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION.

