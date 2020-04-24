Mackinac Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Mackinac Financial Corporation found using ticker (MFNC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 with a mean TP of 13.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day MA is 10.46 while the 200 day moving average is 14.5. The market cap for the company is $100m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bankmbank.com

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products include provides commercial loans to entities within real estate  operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing. It also offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 11 branches in the Upper Peninsula; 10 branches in the Northern Lower Peninsula; 1 branch in Oakland County, Michigan; and 7 branches in northern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan. mBank S.A. operates as a subsidiary of MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORPORATION.

