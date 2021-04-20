Mackinac Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Mackinac Financial Corporation with ticker code (MFNC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 16 with a mean TP of 16. With the stocks previous close at 12.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The day 50 moving average is 12.42 and the 200 day moving average is 10.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $136m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bankmbank.com

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 29 branch locations, including eleven in the Upper Peninsula, ten in the Northern Lower Peninsula, one in Oakland County, Michigan, and seven in Northern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.