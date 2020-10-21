Mack-Cali Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.5% Upside

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation found using ticker (CLI) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 16.43. With the stocks previous close at 11.86 this would imply there is a potential upside of 38.5%. The day 50 moving average is 12.94 and the 200 day moving average is 14.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,056m. Find out more information at: http://www.mack-cali.com

One of the country’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city’s flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

