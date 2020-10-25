Mack-Cali Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.0% Upside

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation with ticker code (CLI) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16.43. Now with the previous closing price of 12.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.87 while the 200 day moving average is 14.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,109m. Company Website: http://www.mack-cali.com

One of the country’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city’s flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

