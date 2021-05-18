Twitter
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation found using ticker (CLI) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 17.33. With the stocks previous close at 16.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.28 and the 200 day MA is 14.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,518m. Find out more information at: http://www.mack-cali.com

One of the country’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city’s flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

