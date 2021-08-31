Mack-Cali Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.1% Upside

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation with ticker code (CLI) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 18.21. With the stocks previous close at 17.83 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.58 and the 200 day MA is 16.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,619m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mack-cali.com

One of the country’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city’s flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.