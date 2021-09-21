Mack-Cali Realty Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.4% Upside

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation with ticker code (CLI) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 15 with a mean TP of 18.21. Now with the previous closing price of 16.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.38 and the 200 day moving average is 16.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,486m. Visit the company website at: http://www.mack-cali.com

One of the country’s leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city’s flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.