Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.6% Upside

Macerich Company (The) with ticker code (MAC) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53.58 and 3.76 calculating the average target price we see 10.27. Now with the previous closing price of 7.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 43.6%. The 50 day MA is 7.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.81. The market cap for the company is $1,072m. Find out more information at: http://www.macerich.com

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â 2019).

