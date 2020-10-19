Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.3% Upside

Macerich Company (The) with ticker code (MAC) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53.58 and 3.76 calculating the mean target price we have 10.27. Now with the previous closing price of 7.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.42 and the 200 day moving average is 7.77. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,087m. Company Website: http://www.macerich.com

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â 2019).

