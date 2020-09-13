Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.1% Upside

Macerich Company (The) found using ticker (MAC) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53.58 and 3.76 and has a mean target at 10.57. With the stocks previous close at 7.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.1%. The 50 day MA is 7.92 and the 200 day MA is 8.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,099m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.macerich.com

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â 2019).

