Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Macerich Company (The) with ticker code (MAC) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 12.5 with the average target price sitting at 18.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.08 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.51 and the 200 day MA is 15.08. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,628m. Visit the company website at: http://www.macerich.com

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â 2019).