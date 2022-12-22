Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Macerich Company (The) found using ticker (MAC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 8 with a mean TP of 12.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.68 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day MA is 11.67 and the 200 day moving average is 11.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,591m. Visit the company website at: https://www.macerich.com

The potential market cap would be $2,782m based on the market concensus.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015  2019).