Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.2% Upside

Macerich Company (The) found using ticker (MAC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 13.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 50.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.83 and the 200 day MA is 15.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,030m. Company Website: https://www.macerich.com

The potential market cap would be $3,050m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015  2019).