Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Macerich Company (The) with ticker code (MAC) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 14.75 with a mean TP of 21.05. Now with the previous closing price of 15.99 this would imply there is a potential upside of 31.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.11 and the 200 day MA is 17.36. The company has a market cap of $3,509m. Visit the company website at: https://www.macerich.com

The potential market cap would be $4,619m based on the market concensus.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â 2019).