Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.4% Downside

Macerich Company (The) with ticker code (MAC) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 15.86. Now with the previous closing price of 17.51 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.6 and the 200 day MA is 14.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,618m. Visit the company website at: http://www.macerich.com

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â 2019).