Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.2% Downside

Macerich Company (The) found using ticker (MAC) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53.58 and 8.5 calculating the average target price we see 14.41. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.7 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.88 and the 200 day MA is 9.31. The market cap for the company is $2,094m. Find out more information at: http://www.macerich.com

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â 2019).