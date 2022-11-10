Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Macerich Company (The) with ticker code (MAC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 8 with a mean TP of 11.42. With the stocks previous close at 11.76 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.47 and the 200 day MA is 11.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,602m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.macerich.com

The potential market cap would be $2,527m based on the market concensus.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015  2019).