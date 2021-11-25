Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.1% Downside

Macerich Company (The) found using ticker (MAC) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 14.75 calculating the mean target price we have 20.92. Now with the previous closing price of 21.37 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,423m. Visit the company website at: http://www.macerich.com

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â 2019).