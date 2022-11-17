Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.6% Downside

Macerich Company (The) found using ticker (MAC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 13.16 this would imply there is a potential downside of -12.6%. The 50 day MA is 9.74 while the 200 day moving average is 11.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,903m. Company Website: https://www.macerich.com

The potential market cap would be $2,537m based on the market concensus.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015  2019).