Macerich Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

Macerich Company (The) with ticker code (MAC) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 12.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.61 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.42. The market cap for the company is $2,795m. Visit the company website at: https://www.macerich.com

The potential market cap would be $2,744m based on the market concensus.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015  2019).

