M.D.C. Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

M.D.C. Holdings with ticker code (MDC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 31.33. Now with the previous closing price of 29.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. The 50 day MA is 29.54 while the 200 day moving average is 35.81. The company has a market cap of $2,128m. Visit the company website at: https://www.mdcholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $2,223m based on the market concensus.

M.D.C. Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

