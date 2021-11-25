M.D.C. Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

M.D.C. Holdings found using ticker (MDC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 86 and 58 and has a mean target at 71.5. With the stocks previous close at 51.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 49.57 and the 200 day MA is 53.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,669m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mdcholdings.com

M.D.C. Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.