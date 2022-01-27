M.D.C. Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.3% Upside

M.D.C. Holdings with ticker code (MDC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 52 with the average target price sitting at 67.4. Now with the previous closing price of 49.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.45 and the 200 day moving average is 52.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,322m. Company Website: https://www.mdcholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $4,527m based on the market concensus.

M.D.C. Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.