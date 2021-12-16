M.D.C. Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.3% Upside

M.D.C. Holdings with ticker code (MDC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 58 with the average target price sitting at 71.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.3%. The day 50 moving average is 50.36 and the 200 day MA is 53.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,936m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.mdcholdings.com

M.D.C. Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.