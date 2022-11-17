M.D.C. Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

M.D.C. Holdings with ticker code (MDC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 41 and 27 with a mean TP of 32. With the stocks previous close at 32.04 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.66 and the 200 day MA is 35.48. The company has a market cap of $2,277m. Find out more information at: https://www.mdcholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $2,274m based on the market concensus.

M.D.C. Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.