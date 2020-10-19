M/I Homes – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

M/I Homes found using ticker (MHO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 47 with a mean TP of 51.5. With the stocks previous close at 48.97 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.15 and the 200 day MA is 35.58. The company has a market cap of $1,359m. Find out more information at: http://www.mihomes.com

M/I Homes, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names, as well as Hans Hagen brand is used in older communities. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes and changed its name to M/I Homes in January 2004. M/I Homes was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

