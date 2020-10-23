M.D.C. Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

M.D.C. Holdings found using ticker (MDC) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 39 with a mean TP of 57.83. With the stocks previous close at 49.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The day 50 moving average is 47.11 and the 200 day MA is 38.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,015m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.richmondamerican.com

M.D.C. Holdings, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida. Its financial services operations comprise originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn