LyondellBasell Industries NV – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

LyondellBasell Industries NV with ticker code (LYB) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 89 and 55 with a mean TP of 72.36. Now with the previous closing price of 70.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 68.35 while the 200 day moving average is 61.94. The market cap for the company is $25,177m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.lyondellbasell.com

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

