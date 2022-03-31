Twitter
LyondellBasell Industries NV – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

LyondellBasell Industries NV with ticker code (LYB) have now 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 136.71 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 111.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 104.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 99.82 and the 200 day MA is 97.16. The market cap for the company is $34,949m. Find out more information at: https://www.lyondellbasell.com

The potential market cap would be $37,208m based on the market concensus.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline and distillates; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

