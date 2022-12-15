LyondellBasell Industries NV – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

LyondellBasell Industries NV found using ticker (LYB) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 85.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 84.12 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 91.85. The market cap for the company is $27,248m. Company Website: https://www.lyondellbasell.com

The potential market cap would be $27,844m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline and distillates; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.