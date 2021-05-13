LyondellBasell Industries NV – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

LyondellBasell Industries NV found using ticker (LYB) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 139 and 62 and has a mean target at 114.14. With the stocks previous close at 112.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 106.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 95.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,799m. Find out more information at: http://www.lyondellbasell.com

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.