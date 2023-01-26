LyondellBasell Industries NV – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.8% Downside

LyondellBasell Industries NV found using ticker (LYB) now have 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 65 with a mean TP of 88.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.74 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.8%. The day 50 moving average is 85.68 and the 200 day MA is 89.9. The market cap for the company is $30,273m. Visit the company website at: https://www.lyondellbasell.com

The potential market cap would be $28,814m based on the market concensus.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins—Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyolefins; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, acetyls, ethylene glycols, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it produces and markets compounds and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors, and powders; and advanced polymers. Further, the company refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline and distillates; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.