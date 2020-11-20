Lydall – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

Lydall with ticker code (LDL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 25.5. With the stocks previous close at 24.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.89 while the 200 day moving average is 16.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $439m. Company Website: http://www.lydall.com

Lydall designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, respiratory protection, and industrial processes. This segment also provides nonwoven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building product, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the dash insulators, cabin flooring, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, fuel tank, exhaust, tunnel, spare tire, engine compartment, outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.